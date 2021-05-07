Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

