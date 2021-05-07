Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

ZM opened at $293.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

