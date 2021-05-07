Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.54.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

