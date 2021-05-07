Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

