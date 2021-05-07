Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

