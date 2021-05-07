PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Trading 7.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $137.50 and last traded at $137.11. 24,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 996,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.81.

The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.