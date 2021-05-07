Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00.

CareDx stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 837,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,166. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.