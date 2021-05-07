Petix & Botte Co Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 343,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.36. 20,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

