Petix & Botte Co Buys 16,184 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. 3,882,779 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70.

