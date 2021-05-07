Petix & Botte Co Has $443,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,975. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

