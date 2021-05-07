Petix & Botte Co Invests $152,000 in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Shares of KBWY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

