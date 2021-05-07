Petix & Botte Co Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

