Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,319,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $699,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

PFE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 741,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.