Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,884 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

