Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

