Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.19 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

