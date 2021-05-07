PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.94 on Monday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in PG&E by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

