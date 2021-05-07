PGGM Investments Buys 131,733 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,733 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $101,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $137.87. The company had a trading volume of 334,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,896. The firm has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

