PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,867 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 54.3% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.03. The stock had a trading volume of 138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.