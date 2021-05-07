PGGM Investments Sells 148,051 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,051 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $56,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.