Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

