Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.92 and last traded at $101.92. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

