Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 14,632 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,374,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $33.65 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

