Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $35.31. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 163 shares trading hands.

PHAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,374,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

