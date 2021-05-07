Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

PAHC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 101,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,888. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

