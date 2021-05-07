Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,207. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

