Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

