Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 5,811 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

