Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 992 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

