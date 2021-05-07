Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

CVX opened at $109.02 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

