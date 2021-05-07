Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $573,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $255.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

