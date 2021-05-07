Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

VIRT stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,204,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

