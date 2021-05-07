Piper Sandler Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $615.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded up $20.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $511.99. 31,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -277.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.83. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after buying an additional 138,790 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.