Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $240.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

