Piper Sandler Increases CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $100.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. CareDx has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.91 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

