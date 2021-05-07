Piper Sandler Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $28.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.
NYSE:TS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
