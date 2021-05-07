Piper Sandler Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $28.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE:TS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.