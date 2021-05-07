Pixelworks, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pixelworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Pixelworks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $186.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.