Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%.

PXLW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

