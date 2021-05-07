Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PLYM stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

