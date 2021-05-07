PolkaBridge (PBR) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $1.35 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge launched on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 88,046,120 coins and its circulating supply is 22,046,120 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

