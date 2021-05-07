Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

POOL opened at $434.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.95. Pool has a one year low of $212.63 and a one year high of $442.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

