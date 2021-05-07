Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.97. Post reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

POST traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,169. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,878.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

