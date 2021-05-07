Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,989. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

