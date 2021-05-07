PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

