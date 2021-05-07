Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 57,261 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,121,267 shares in the company, valued at $186,051,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

PGEN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.