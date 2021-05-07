Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $46.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.