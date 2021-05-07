Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $162.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

