Primerica, Inc. (PRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 14th

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Primerica has increased its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PRI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,134. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

