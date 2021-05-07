Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.75

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.75 and last traded at $162.44, with a volume of 775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

Get Primerica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.