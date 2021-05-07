Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,413. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

